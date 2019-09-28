Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $143.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.23 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $119.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $698.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.13 million to $764.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $880.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.28 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 895,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,779. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $562,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 235,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $11,117,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $13,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

