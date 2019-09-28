Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $105,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 792,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,879. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

