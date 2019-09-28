Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.