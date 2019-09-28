Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 20,086 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 172.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,433 shares of company stock valued at $31,543,735. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. 4,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

