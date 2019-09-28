Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

