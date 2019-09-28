Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.67 ($27.53).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €15.56 ($18.09) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 52-week high of €44.00 ($51.16). The stock has a market cap of $841.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.26.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

