Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Saia reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 38.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Saia by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after buying an additional 254,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. 269,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,429. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.09. Saia has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

