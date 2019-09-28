Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,933. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.