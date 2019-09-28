SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,183,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session’s volume of 557,079 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.81.
Separately, ValuEngine raised SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
SAExploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
