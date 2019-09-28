SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,183,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session’s volume of 557,079 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAExploration in the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SAExploration during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SAExploration by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 620,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAExploration by 286.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAExploration by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAExploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

