Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRA. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 1,092,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

