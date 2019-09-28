S & U (LON:SUS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.57) on Tuesday. S & U has a 12-month low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.76). The company has a current ratio of 41.37, a quick ratio of 41.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. S & U’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

