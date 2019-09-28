Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will post sales of $66.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $70.00 million. Rudolph Technologies reported sales of $60.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year sales of $259.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $261.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.73 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $309.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:RTEC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 277,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,169. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $821.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,513,000 after buying an additional 608,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 177,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

