RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPC were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1,766.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,210,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4,590.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 2,118,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 211.14 and a beta of 1.08. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Gabelli downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

