Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $109.66

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.04, but opened at $109.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $106.93, with a volume of 2,562,572 shares.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.