Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,240,312 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,240,312 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $183,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

