Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.58 ($212.31).

VOW3 opened at €154.90 ($180.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.69. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

