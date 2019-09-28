Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,187,577 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $256,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,460,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

