Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,308 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $271.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day moving average is $266.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.