Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $26.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.76.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. 3,160,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.