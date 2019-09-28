Royal Bank of Canada Buys 245,125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,125 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $284,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

