Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,255,999 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $146,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 99.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 321.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 49,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $78.70.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

