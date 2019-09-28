Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.44. 1,275,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.35. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 782.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.