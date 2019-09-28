Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 447,257 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,074,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 374,595 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,977,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 1,519,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 235,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 215,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,855. The stock has a market cap of $601.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

