Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price (down previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,461.55 ($58.30).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,249.50 ($55.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,477.25. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

