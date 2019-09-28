Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 5,715,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.00. 409,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.