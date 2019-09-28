Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Position Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 717,875 shares during the quarter. Retrophin accounts for about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Retrophin worth $75,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $14,273,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Retrophin Inc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $516.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

