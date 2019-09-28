Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $626.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.13 million and the lowest is $614.30 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $644.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

RCII stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 681,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 258.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,977 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

