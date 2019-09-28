Remme 24 Hour Volume Reaches $229,699.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Remme has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $1.99 million and $229,699.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.05368090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015469 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

