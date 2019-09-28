Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 48.69 and a quick ratio of 48.69. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 31,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $861,350.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 28,795 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $806,547.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,614 and have sold 130,319 shares valued at $3,471,805. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Regional Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

