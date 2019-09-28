Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Update

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRBI remained flat at $$43.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

