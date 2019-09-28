Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 927,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RLH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 121,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.
Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.
About Red Lion Hotels
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.
