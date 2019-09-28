Red Cedar Management LP Has $5.23 Million Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Red Cedar Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up 5.0% of Red Cedar Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Cedar Management LP owned 0.66% of QuinStreet worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $15,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 693,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QNST shares. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

