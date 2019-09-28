RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RealPage worth $417,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RealPage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 221,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 14.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,954,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RealPage by 81.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in RealPage by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,627,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,188,129.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,353 shares of company stock valued at $34,663,227. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,347. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.