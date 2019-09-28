Raymond James (RJF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $713,074.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.