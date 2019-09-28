Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $369,829.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $369,829.00 and approximately $15,829.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01032041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090047 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

