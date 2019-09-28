RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RDCM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.34.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.