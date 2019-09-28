Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Short Interest Update

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Quorum Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quorum Health in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,249. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

