Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent acquired 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Roger Dent acquired 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Roger Dent acquired 48,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.