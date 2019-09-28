QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $3.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

QUIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

