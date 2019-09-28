QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 5,004,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,238,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

