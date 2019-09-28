QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,670,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 25,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 5,013,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

