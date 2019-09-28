Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.35 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.