Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.