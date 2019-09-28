Prudential PLC Purchases 70,273 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70,273 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $166,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.94. 1,770,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.