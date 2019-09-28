Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,668 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.32% of Anthem worth $231,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.86.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.