Prudential PLC Has $573.17 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,737,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Methanex accounts for about 1.8% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prudential PLC owned 16.72% of Methanex worth $573,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

