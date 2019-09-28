Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 320,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $413,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 16,065,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,916,106. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.