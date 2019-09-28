Prudential PLC Buys 192,587 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $158,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

