Prudential PLC Buys 1,108,713 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108,713 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $320,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.