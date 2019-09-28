Prudential PLC Acquires 134,364 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boeing worth $195,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,359. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

